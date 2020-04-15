A new Pew Research survey found about half of U.S. adults said they recently opted out of a product or service because they were concerned about privacy. Respondents cited concerns about the unnecessary collection of personal data, the reliability of the service, and surveillance. The Pew survey results are based on a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults. EPIC maintains an extensive page on Privacy and Public Opinion which shows consistent support among Americans for stronger privacy laws. EPIC advocates for comprehensive privacy legislation and the establishment of a U.S. data protection agency.