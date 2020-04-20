The Inspector General for the Department of Transportation released an report of the FAA's drone integration system, which includes personal data for drone registration. The IG report found that the "FAA did not adequately assess privacy and security controls for protecting PII." The report also found that the "FAA's inadequate monitoring of security controls increases the risk of the systems being compromised." EPIC stated that "the FAA should adopt safeguards to protect registrants' information from improper release." EPIC also warned that "the FAA's proposed rule fails to consider the privacy implications for recreational drone operators" who will be required to provide personal information.