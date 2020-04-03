The Attorneys General from several states including New York, Connecticut, and Florida are investigating Zoom's privacy and security practices. The New York AG stated that she was "concerned that Zoom's existing security practices might not be sufficient to adapt to the recent and sudden surge in both the volume and sensitivity of data being passed through its network." Last year, EPIC filed a complaint about Zoom security practices with the Federal Trade Commission. EPIC explained that Zoom had "placed at risk the privacy and security of the users of its services." EPIC's 22-page analysis detailed how Zoom had "exposed users to the risk of remote surveillance, unwanted videocalls, and denial-of-service attack." The Federal Trade Commission failed to act on EPIC's 2019 Zoom complaint.