The U.S. Supreme Court announced today that it will hold oral arguments by teleconference in light of the COVID-19 crisis, including two cases in which EPIC filed amicus briefs. "The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media," the Court said in a statement. It marks the first time that the Supreme Court has held arguments remotely or made a live broadcast available. The cases to be argued next month include Trump v. Vance, in which EPIC urged the Supreme Court to allow the release of President Trump's tax returns to a grand jury, and Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, in which EPIC defended the Telephone Consumer Protection Act as a check against unwanted robocalls.