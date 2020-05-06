The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence has released a set of privacy and civil liberties recommendations concerning digital contract tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission urged that contact tracing tools must include data minimization, transparency, explicit user consent, and input from privacy and security professionals. The Commission also warned that contract tracing systems must address "challenges with inclusiveness and potential discrimination." The Commission advised Congress to establish technological standards and to require the Federal Trade Commission to regulate the technology. Since January, the Commission has released hundreds of pages of documents as part of the open government lawsuit EPIC v. AI Commission. EPIC is also litigating to enforce the Commission's obligation to hold open meetings.