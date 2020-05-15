EPIC, as part of the open government case EPIC v. AI Commission, has obtained more documents from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence and the Department of Defense. The records provide the first public look at the work of the AI Commission’s closed-door working groups. Yet the records contain only a single reference to the privacy risks posed by the use of AI. The Commission's disclosure follows a court ruling in EPIC v. AI Commission that the Commission is subject to the FOIA. The AI Commission has regularly held closed-door meetings with tech firms and defense contractors without soliciting input from the American public. EPIC is also litigating to enforce the Commission's obligation to hold open meetings. The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).