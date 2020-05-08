In response to a lawsuit brought under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, Clearview AI—the controversial facial recognition company—committed to cancelling all accounts with private companies. The commitment comes as Clearview AI tries to stave off a temporary injunction that would prevent the company from using any information it has collected from Illinois residents. In an amicus brief before the ninth circuit, EPIC defended an individual's right to sue companies who violate the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act and other privacy laws. More recently, EPIC filed a Freedom of Information Act request to several government agencies seeking records about the government's use of Clearview AI technology. Earlier this year, EPIC and over 40 organizations urged the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board to recommend the suspension of face surveillance systems across the federal government.