Today, EPIC and a group of over 100 privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties organizations urged Congress to halt funding of surveillance technology recently used against peaceful protesters and disproportionately aimed at communities of color. The group stated the need "to address the unconstitutional and dangerous use of surveillance by state, local and federal police officers against demonstrators protesting the murder of George Floyd and so many others perpetuated by systemic police brutality." In response to reports that the government conducted surveillance of peaceful protesters, EPIC filed a series of Freedom of Information Act requests directed at the FBI the DEA and CBP. Earlier this year, EPIC filed similar FOIA requests with several government agencies after it was revealed that the agencies were using Clearview AI, the controversial facial recognition company.