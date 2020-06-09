A federal court, as part of EPIC v. DOJ, has ordered the Justice Department to appear before the court and provide more information about its redactions to the Mueller Report. Judge Reggie B. Walton is currently conducting an “in camera” review of the complete Mueller Report following the court’s recent ruling in EPIC’s case. But in Monday’s order, Judge Walton wrote that he “cannot assess the merits of certain redactions without further representations from the Department.” The court ordered the DOJ to appear at an “ex parte” (one-on-one) hearing on July 20 to discuss the undisclosed portions of the Mueller Report. The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore. EPIC's case—the first in the nation for the disclosure of the Mueller Report—is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810.