Zoom announced Wednesday that it will make enhanced encryption measures available to all users of the videoconferencing platform who provide a cell phone number—not just those who pay for the service. Earlier this month, Zoom said it would allow some of its users to fully encrypt their video communications, a response to the security and privacy flaws that EPIC and others have identified. But the company initially stated that Zoom administrators would retain the ability to access the real-time communications of non-paying users. Last year, EPIC sent a detailed complaint to the FTC citing numerous privacy and security flaws with Zoom and warning that the company had "exposed users to the risk of remote surveillance, unwanted video calls, and denial-of-service attack." In April, EPIC urged the FTC to open an investigation. Zoom’s rollout of enhanced encryption follows a recent settlement with the New York Attorney General over the company’s consumer safeguards.