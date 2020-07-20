AI Commission to Hold First Public Meeting Today
The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence will hold its first public meeting today (Monday, July 20) at 1:30 p.m. ET. A livestream will be available here, and materials for the meeting can be found here. The public's access to the meeting is the result of a recent court ruling in EPIC v. AI Commission that the Commission is subject to the transparency requirements of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered the Commission to hold open meetings and regularly publish its records in the future. Judge McFadden previously ruled that the AI Commission is subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and the Commission has disclosed thousands of pages of records to EPIC since January. The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).