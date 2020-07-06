A federal court, as part of an open government lawsuit brought by EPIC, has ordered the Department of Justice to answer a series of questions concerning the DOJ’s redactions to the Mueller Report. Judge Reggie B. Walton recently announced that he could not “assess the merits of certain redactions without further representations from the Department” and ordered the DOJ to attend an “ex parte” (one-on-one) hearing on July 20. Under today’s order, the DOJ is also required to file written answers by July 14. Both Judge Walton’s questions and the DOJ’s responses will be sealed from the public, the court stated. EPIC's case—the first in the nation for the disclosure of the Mueller Report—is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810.