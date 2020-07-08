On Wednesday, EPIC hosted Liberty At Risk, an event focused on pre-trial algorithmic risk assessment tools. EPIC was joined by Sean Hill, Visiting Assistant Professor at Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, Vincent Southerland, Executive Director at the NYU Law Center for Race, Inequality and the Law, and Megan Stevenson, Associate Professor at University of Virginia School of Law. The panelists discussed how the use of these tools further encode systemic biases, and offered guidance for advocates navigating bail reform and the use of these tools. A video of the panel is available here. EPIC maintains a resource tracking the use of Criminal Justice algorithms.