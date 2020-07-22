EPIC has released a report on Pretrial Risk Assessments. The report, Liberty at Risk: Pre-trial Risk Assessment Tools in the U.S., provides an overview of Risk Assessment Tools that practitioners and scholars can use to understand the nature of these systems, understand the broader context in which they are used, and help focus their evaluations of the fairness of these systems. EPIC hosted a panel on the topic on July 8, available to watch here. EPIC advocates for Algorithmic Transparency and maintains a resource on Algorithms in the Criminal Justice System.