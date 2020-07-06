Following Order in EPIC Case, AI Commission Announces First Public Meeting
The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence will hold its first public plenary meeting on July 20, the Commission said today. The announcement comes after a ruling in EPIC v. AI Commission that the Commission is subject to the transparency requirements of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered the Commission to hold open meetings and regularly publish its records in the future. Judge McFadden previously ruled that the AI Commission is subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and the Commission began disclosing its past records in January. Registration for the Commission’s July 20 meeting will open July 8. The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).