The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case this fall over a Congressional subpoena for the complete Mueller Report, the Court announced today. The Court will review a decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled in March that the House Judiciary Committee was entitled to redacted grand jury material from the Report. EPIC is currently litigating a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for disclosure of the complete Mueller Report. EPIC’s suit led to the disclosure of new material from the Report last month. Judge Reggie B. Walton is also conducting an “in camera” review of the complete Mueller Report following the court’s March 5 ruling in EPIC’s case. The court is expected to decide as early as next month whether more material must be released. EPIC's case—the first in the nation for the disclosure of the Mueller Report—is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810.