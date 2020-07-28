The Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue (TACD), a coalition of US and European consumer groups, urged EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to stop negotiations for a new data transfer agreement following the invalidation of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. In Data Protection Commissioner v. Facebook & Max Schrems, the European Court of Justice (CJEU) found the Privacy Shield, which permitted companies to freely transfer users' personal data, illegally infringed EU residents' data protection and privacy rights. In its letter, TACD claims the CJEU's decision is "crystal clear," and that any future data transfer deal will not be valid until the U.S. enacts comprehensive federal privacy legislation. EPIC participated as an amicus curiae in the Schrems case, arguing that U.S. surveillance law does not provide adequate privacy protections or remedies for non-U.S. persons abroad.