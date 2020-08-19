An algorithm was used by the UK Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) to assign grades to students after exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tool downgraded 36% of A-level grades suggested by instructors, and students form poorer neighborhoods and state-run schools were downgraded disproportionately. After threats of lawsuits and significant public outrage, OfQual announced they will use teacher evaluations rather than the products of the algorithm. In July, the International Baccalaureate program used an opaque algorithm to assign scores that were key to college admissions. EPIC has advocated for Algorithmic Transparency and the adoption of the Universal Guidelines for AI.