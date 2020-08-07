EPIC Obtains New Records From AI Commission
EPIC, as part of the open government case EPIC v. AI Commission, has obtained more documents from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. The records include a third-party presentation provided to the AI Commission about the use of "psychology and AI" to "help prepare an AI-enabled workforce." The presentation endorses the use of AI job screening tools like HireVue and claims that "reducing time-to-hire is as important as making good decisions." EPIC filed a Federal Trade Commission complaint last year highlighting HireVue’s unlawful failure to meet baseline standards for AI decision-making. The presentation also argues that "sociometers can be used to train AI about effective communication" in the workplace. Sociometers are "wearable electronic device[s] capable of automatically measuring the amount of face-to-face interaction, conversational time, physical proximity to other people, and physical activity levels using social signals derived from vocal features, body motion, and relative location." Separately, EPIC obtained a presentation from IARPA on "Artificial Intelligence and Threats." The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).