EPIC, as part of the open government case EPIC v. AI Commission, has obtained more documents from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. The records include a third-party presentation provided to the AI Commission about the use of "psychology and AI" to "help prepare an AI-enabled workforce." The presentation endorses the use of AI job screening tools like HireVue and claims that "reducing time-to-hire is as important as making good decisions." EPIC filed a Federal Trade Commission complaint last year highlighting HireVue’s unlawful failure to meet baseline standards for AI decision-making. The presentation also argues that "sociometers can be used to train AI about effective communication" in the workplace. Sociometers are "wearable electronic device[s] capable of automatically measuring the amount of face-to-face interaction, conversational time, physical proximity to other people, and physical activity levels using social signals derived from vocal features, body motion, and relative location." Separately, EPIC obtained a presentation from IARPA on "Artificial Intelligence and Threats." The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).