In comments to the Federal Aviation Administration, EPIC reminded the agency of the importance of addressing the privacy risks of drones as they are integrated into the national airspace. EPIC was responding to a notice of a petition for exemption to conduct drone deliveries. EPIC urged the FAA to use the exemption process to require the implementation of privacy safeguards. Starting with a 2012 petition, EPIC has recommended that the FAA establish drone privacy regulations and to ensure that drones broadcast an ID. Earlier this year, EPIC, joined by other organizations, submitted comments to the FAA regarding the agency's proposed rule for drone IDs.