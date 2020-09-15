The Bipartisan Policy Center, along with Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) and Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL), recently released white paper outlining recommendations for Congress to regulate the use Artificial Intelligence. The recommendations include enacting federal data privacy legislation, funding the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop optional technological standards, and publicly releasing benchmark datasets for some applications of AI. The Center also published a report on Artificial Intelligence and National Security report this summer. EPIC advocates for the enactment of a federal comprehensive data privacy law, tracks privacy legislation, and recommends baseline mandatory technical standards for AI.