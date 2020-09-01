Brazil's General Data Protection Law To Take Effect This Month
Brazil’s Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (or LGPD), enacted in 2018, will go into effect this month. The LGPD is similar to the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, granting individual rights and placing obligations on companies processing personal data. The Brazilian law also creates a National Data Protection Authority. EPIC has long advocated for the enactment of comprehensive privacy legislation and the creation of data protection agency. EPIC’s report Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress sets out the key elements of a modern privacy law.