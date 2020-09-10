The Irish Data Protection Commissioner has reportedly issued a preliminary order instructing Facebook to stop transferring the data of EU users to the United States. The order comes in the wake of a recent the European Court of Justice (CJEU) decision which found the Privacy Shield, which permitted companies to freely transfer users' personal data, illegally infringed EU residents' data protection and privacy rights. EPIC participated as an amicus curiae in the case, arguing that U.S. surveillance law does not provide adequate privacy protections or remedies for non-U.S. persons abroad.