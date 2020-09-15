Convention 108 international privacy
Mauritius Ratifies Convention 108+, 36 Countries Back Privacy Convention
This week, Mauritius signed and ratified the Modernized International Privacy Convention. Mauritius became the sixth state to officially ratify the modernized Convention 108, and the 36th country to become a signatory. The Council of Europe Convention 108+ is the first and only binding international legal instrument for data protection. Updated in 2018, the Modernized Convention includes new provisions on biometric data, algorithmic transparency, enhanced oversight. Non-members of the Council of Europe are able to sign the Convention, and EPIC and consumer groups have long urged the United States to ratify the international Privacy Convention.