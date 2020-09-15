This week, Mauritius signed and ratified the Modernized International Privacy Convention. Mauritius became the sixth state to officially ratify the modernized Convention 108, and the 36th country to become a signatory. The Council of Europe Convention 108+ is the first and only binding international legal instrument for data protection. Updated in 2018, the Modernized Convention includes new provisions on biometric data, algorithmic transparency, enhanced oversight. Non-members of the Council of Europe are able to sign the Convention, and EPIC and consumer groups have long urged the United States to ratify the international Privacy Convention.