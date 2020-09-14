Oracle, of the nation's largest data brokers, has confirmed a deal with TikTok's parent company ByteDance to become a "trusted technology provider" to the U.S. The U.S. government previously raised concerns about the protection of user data collected by the popular video sharing app, especially given the power of the Chinese government to obtain data from TikTok. The specific agreement between TikTok and Oracle is unclear. After losing its bid for TikTok, Microsoft acknowledged that if its proposal was chosen there would have been need to improve data protection standards for TikTok users. Oracle has not issued a statement as to whether or not the agreement will improve data protection standards for users. The White House and the Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S. still need to approve this deal. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that it plans to review the deal and the Treasury Department acknowledged its obligation to review the service's data protection standards. Earlier this year, EPIC and a coalition of child advocacy, consumer, and privacy groups filed a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission to investigate TikTok's failure to protect children’s privacy.