In a report released this week, AlgorithmWatch analyzed how 16 countries throughout the European Union have adopted automated decision-making tools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deployment of these tools is widespread across the EU, including voluntary exposure notification apps, a mandatory app recently greenlit by Slovenian government, and an app used in Poland and Hungary that relies on geolocation and face surveillance to enforce quarantine rules. The report notes that the effectiveness of automated contract tracing "lack[s] hard evidence . . . even months after the first deployments." EPIC has published recommendations on preserving privacy during the pandemic and has called on Congress to establish privacy safeguards for digital contact tracing.