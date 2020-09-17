Reps. Hurd, Kelly Introduce Resolution to Guide U.S. AI Policy
Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) and Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) released a resolution Wednesday proposing a set principles for AI policy in the United States. The recommendations include enacting federal privacy legislation "to build trust [and] prevent harm"; developing AI standards in order to ensure "technologies that are safe, secure, reliable, and comport with the norms and values of the United States"; and conducting regular oversight of AI use in the executive branch. The resolution comes after the two representatives released multiple reports on AI with the Bipartisan Policy Center. EPIC advocates for comprehensive data protection legislation, has evaluated existing proposals for federal privacy legislation, and recommends the Universal Guidelines for AI and the OECD Principles on AI as a baseline for AI policy.