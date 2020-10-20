The Department of Justice has filed an antitrust case against Google in federal court, alleging violations of anti-monopoly laws in the search and advertising markets. EPIC has long warned regulators about the harmful privacy consequences of market consolidation by Google and other technology firms. More than a decade ago, EPIC urged the FTC to block Google’s proposed acquisition of DoubleClick. EPIC said that the acquisition would enable Google to collect the personal information of billions of users and track their browsing activities across the web. EPIC correctly warned that this acquisition would accelerate Google’s dominance of the online advertising industry and diminish competition. The FTC ultimately allowed the merger to go forward. EPIC has since repeatedly warned the FTC that other mergers posed similar risks to consumer privacy and competition. In 2011, EPIC warned the FTC that Google’s dominance in the internet search marketplace was allowing it to preference its own content in search results. Today Google occupies 92% of the search market worldwide.