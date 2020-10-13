A federal court in Georgia has ruled against plaintiffs who had brought suit in an effort to force Georgia election officials to use hand-marked paper ballots instead of its new electronic voting machines in the November election. But Judge Amy Totenberg said the State must tackle the cybersecurity issues presented by electronic voting machines. In an amicus brief in the case, EPIC had asked the court to protect the secret ballot. EPIC wrote in the amicus that "the right to cast a secret ballot in a public election is a core value in the United States." It was the second amicus brief EPIC has submitted in the case, Curling v. Raffensperger. In the earlier amicus brief, EPIC urged the court to stop Georgia's use of Direct Recording Electronic voting machine, which EPIC explained were unreliable and easily hacked. The court ruled that Georgia must replace those voting machines before the 2020 election.