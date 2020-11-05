California voters this week approved Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act, with 56% of voters supporting the measure. EPIC previously published an analysis of Proposition 24, nothing that the measure "would make some important improvements to privacy protections for California residents, particularly through the establishment of a California Privacy Protection Agency." In 2018, the State of California enacted the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 ("CCPA"), the first comprehensive consumer privacy law enacted in the United States. Proposition 24 significantly changes the CCPA. EPIC has also published a resource to help California residents exercise their rights under the CCPA.