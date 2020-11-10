EPIC submitted comments urging the Department of Homeland Security's Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee to investigate fusion centers and recommend that DHS ban facial recognition technology at fusion centers. EPIC's comments followed an October 27, 2020 meeting of the committee at which EPIC Law Fellow Jake Wiener gave verbal comments. Fusion centers are centralized systems that pool and analyze intelligence from federal, state, local, and private sector entities. EPIC previously urged the Advisory Committee to recommend that Customs and Border Protection halt the use of facial recognition. Earlier this year, an EPIC-led coalition called on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board to recommend the suspension of face surveillance systems across the federal government.