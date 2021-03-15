EPIC v Commission FOIA Mueller Report
EPIC Celebrates Sunshine Week with 2021 FOIA Gallery
In celebration of Sunshine Week, EPIC has unveiled the 2021 FOIA Gallery. Since 2001, EPIC has annually published highlights of EPIC's most significant open government cases and documents obtained through government records requests. For example, EPIC's 19-month legal effort in EPIC v. DOJ resulted in the release of new sections of the previously redacted Mueller Report such as information concerning Roger Stone and passages concerning decisions by Special Counsel Mueller to not charge particular individuals with criminal offenses. EPIC also prevailed twice in EPIC v. AI Commission, in which the court forced the Commission to hold public meetings and disclose thousands of pages of records to EPIC. In this year's FOIA gallery, EPIC also highlights records about DHS's initial response to election cybersecurity threats, a DOJ report on predictive policing and AI, records about contact tracing efforts from North Dakota and Utah, and records about CBP's electronic device border search audits.