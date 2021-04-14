As the Florida Legislature considers pending privacy bills, HB 969 and SB 1734, EPIC urged lawmakers to enact strong privacy protections for all Floridians. The House Commerce Committee is today hearing HB969, would give Floridians the right to know what information companies have collected about them, the right to delete and correct that information, the right to opt-out of the sale or sharing of their personal information, strong limits on the retention of their data, and additional protections for their children’s privacy. Critically, the bill would create robust enforcement mechanisms, including a private right of action, to ensure companies do not flout the law. In written testimony, EPIC urged committe members to further strenghten the bill to prohibit discriminatory uses of data, remove the "right to cure" provision, require data minimization, support global opt-out mechanisms, ban pay-for-privacy schemes, and provide enhanced safeguards for sensitive uses of data. EPIC had previously led a coalition of groups urging Florida lawmakers to preserve the private right of action in the bills.