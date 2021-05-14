In comments to the DHS's Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee (DPIAC), EPIC urged a comprehensive review of DHS's Information Sharing Access Agreements (ISAAs) prioritizing the most sensitive types of data, information from marginalized groups, and agreements disclosing information to unreliable partners. EPIC's comments respond to DPIAC's tasking to provide guidance to the DHS Privacy Office after an OIG audit revealed that thousands of ISAAs had never been reviewed for compliance with privacy laws and regulations. EPIC previously urged DPIAC to undertake a comprehensive investigation of fusion centers for chronic privacy and civil liberties abuses.