The House Judiciary Committee is today holding a markup session on six bills aimed at disrupting the monopoly power of Big Tech. EPIC has long argued that market consolidation in online platform threatens privacy. More than a decade ago, EPIC urged the FTC to block Google’s proposed acquisition of DoubleClick. EPIC said that the acquisition would enable Google to collect the personal information of billions of users and track their browsing activities across the web. EPIC correctly warned that this acquisition would accelerate Google’s dominance of the online advertising industry and diminish competition. The FTC ultimately allowed the merger to go forward. EPIC has since repeatedly warned FTC that other mergers posed similar risks to consumer privacy and competition, including Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp.