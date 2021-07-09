The Executive Order signed today by President Biden addressing competition in the American economy requires the Department of Transportation to address drone privacy. "[G]iven the emergence of new aerospace-based transportation technologies, such as low-altitude unmanned aircraft system deliveries, advanced air mobility, and high-altitude long endurance operations," the Executive Order reads, the Secretary of Transportation shall ensure that the Department of Transportation take action to "facilitate innovation that fosters United States market leadership and market entry to promote competition and economic opportunity and to resist monopolization, while also ensuring safety, providing security and privacy, protecting the environment, and promoting equity." EPIC has long highlighted the privacy and civil liberties implications of aerial surveillance technology and has called on Congress to "establish drone privacy safeguards that limit the risk of public surveillance."