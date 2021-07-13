In comments to the Homeland Security Department (DHS), EPIC highlighted systemic problems with several DHS systems that use facial recognition or artificial intelligence and urged the agency to end these programs. EPIC also urged DHS to put in place rigorous algorithmic impact assessments before the agency undertakes any other AI or facial recognition projects. Recently, EPIC joined over 40 other organizations to detail the issues with cops using facial recognition and call for a law enforcement ban on the technology's use. EPIC has proposed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for federal legislation. The Universal Guidelines have been endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries.