EPIC Urges DHS to Slow Implementation of Mobile Driver's License Systems, Prioritize Privacy Protections
In comments responding to a Homeland Security Department (DHS) Request for Information, EPIC urged the agency to slow its investigation into mobile driver's license technology and implement only systems with the most rigorous cryptographic and privacy-preserving design standards. EPIC recently urged the National Institute of Standards and Technology to adopt anonymous credentialing for identity verification cards for federal employees.