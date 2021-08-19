EPIC has submitted feedback to NIST to inform the development of an AI Risk Management Framework that will assist developers, users, and evaluators of AI systems in assessing and improving those systems. EPIC's feedback includes background on the proliferation of AI system use and the many potential and already-occurring harms stemming from that use, noting that this framework must take into account and meaningfully act to prevent those harms. EPIC recommends that the framework prioritize (i) protection of individuals affected by AI systems, (ii) accountability for AI system development and use, and (iii) interoperability with emerging and current AI and privacy regulations. EPIC frequently advocates for algorithmic justice, transparency, and accountability and has recently submitted comments on the European Commission's proposes Artificial Intelligence Act and the OECD Framework for Classifying AI Systems.