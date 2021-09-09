EPIC has submitted comments to the Biometrics and Surveillance Commissioner of the United Kingdom on proposed updates to the Surveillance Camera Code of Practice. The currents updates proposed focus on aligning the Code with developments in surveillance law and recent court decisions. EPIC's comment contains several recommends to more directly address surveillance risks to privacy and international human rights, including banning facial recognition technology, emotion recognition, and biometric categorization systems, setting clear assessment and consultation requirements criteria for databases used for matching technology and consultations, and strengthening protections against improper use of facial and biometric recognition systems. EPIC contributes substantially to ongoing efforts in protections against surveillance, including a campaign to ban facial recognition technology and filing suit against agencies misusing surveillance technology, as in a recent suit against the Postal Service .