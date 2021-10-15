Last night, EPIC and the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) urged the FCC to demand more robust and explicit commitments from voice over internet protocol (VoIP) service providers to protect American consumers from unwanted robocalls. Callers launching robocall campaigns often rely upon VoIP networks to do so. The advocacy groups’ comment to the FCC outlines a series of specific actions the Commission should require VoIP providers to take, including detecting and responding to indicators of suspicious activity on their networks, and increasing transparency to consumers of potential robocall threats. EPIC routinely participates in regulatory and legislative processes concerning robocalls and files amicus briefs in robocall cases.