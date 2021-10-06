The European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution calling for 1) a ban on law enforcement use of facial recognition and other biometric mass surveillance, 2) a ban on private facial recognition databases like Clearview AI, and 3) a ban on predictive policing and social scoring systems. The resolution approved of the Parliament’s 2020 report on AI in criminal law and is a step towards a ban in proposed legislation. EPIC has joined a number of coalitions urging a ban on facial recognition including: an international letter opposing the technology, a statement of concerns on police use of FR, and EPIC's Ban Face Surveillance campaign.