27 Members Appointed to National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, Including EPIC Advisor
April 14, 2022
The Commerce Department on Thursday announced the 27-member roster of the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, which includes EPIC Advisory Board member Frank Pasquale. The NAIAC was created by the National AI Initiative Act of 2020 and is tasked with advising the President and the National AI Initiative Office on matters of competitiveness and “adequacy of addressing societal issues; opportunities for international cooperation; issues related to accountability and legal rights; and how AI can enhance opportunities for diverse geographic regions.” Frank is a member of the EPIC advisory board, a leading scholar regarding algorithmic accountability, and the author of two books: The Black Box Society and New Laws of Robotics. NAIAC is vice-chaired by Google’s James Manyika and includes Ylli Baktari, CEO of the Special Competitive Studies Project, Eric Schmidt’s privatized version of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. EPIC recently published a blog post analyzing the role of private interests in the development of Federal AI policy, and regularly advocates for regulation of both commercial and government use of AI.
