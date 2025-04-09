News
404 Media: Inside a Powerful Database ICE Uses to Identify and Deport People
April 9, 2025
Jeramie Scott, senior counsel and director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s Project on Surveillance Oversight, told 404 Media that “Given the current administration, there is the possibility they treat everyone in the database as the target of deportation and detainment. The current administration is not heavy on nuance or details, and likes to use a broad brush to paint their characteristics of people.” Scott pointed out that ICM’s privacy impact assessment says that, because it is pulling in so much data, there is the possibility that anyone in there, for any reason, could become the target of an investigation or could be flagged for additional screening or deportation.
