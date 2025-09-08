ABA Journal: As Customs searches more electronic devices, lawyers have some considerations when they cross borders 

Tom McBrien, counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, says searches of electronic devices are “becoming more and more of a practice.”

In addition, the Trump administration, through executive orders, has targeted specific law firms for their work on cases or issues, and lawyers are on edge, says McBrien.

“There is a perception that attorneys and regular people who may be suspicious in this administration’s eyes are much more likely to have their devices searched,” he says.

