Axios: FTC considers strengthening its consent decree security hammer
September 29, 2022
Khan’s idea to start naming executives as responsible parties in consent decrees could force the C-suite to take FTC orders seriously, since they could face individual fines, says John Davisson, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
