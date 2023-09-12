Bay Area Local: Big tech uses online conversations to train AI technology: how to turn it off
September 12, 2023
Researchers have found that Google, Meta and Microsoft are using your “private” conversations to train their AI technology, troubling many who are finding it difficult to opt out of these data sharing practices, that’s IF they’re even aware of it.
For more on this KCBS Radio’s Holly Quan spoke with Ben Winters, Senior Council at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
Listen here.
