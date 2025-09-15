News
BGR: What Does TSA’s Facial Scan Actually Do?
September 15, 2025
The Electronic Privacy Information Center has pointed out that there are no restrictions on how the TSA is using the technology, and the agency’s own reports about its system are inconsistent and, in some cases, incorrect. Arguing that using people’s faces for identity verification infringes on individuals’ right to privacy, the organization urged Congress to suspend the use of facial recognition by the TSA.
