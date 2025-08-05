Biometric Update: Clash over TSA biometric expansion heats up as privacy bill derailed in senate
Civil liberties organizations, including the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), were swift in their condemnation of the Senate’s decision to halt the bill. EPIC and other oversight groups have long warned that TSA’s use of facial recognition – already active at over 80 U.S. airports and slated to expand to more than 400 – risks normalizing biometric surveillance as a condition of travel.
