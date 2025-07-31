News
Biometric Update: There’s a national reckoning in the US on data brokers and digital rights
July 31, 2025
Alan Butler of the Electronic Privacy Information Center emphasized how companies’ data practices outpace legal protections. He called for a comprehensive federal privacy law that would give consumers meaningful control over their information and urged the Senate to grant enforcement power to the Federal Trade Commission.
